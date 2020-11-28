145,383 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 145,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,104,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000.

Shares of PMAY opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

