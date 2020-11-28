12,938 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $103.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

