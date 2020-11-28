112,776 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of BSJN opened at $25.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

