110,735 Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Medallia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Medallia by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Medallia by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDLA opened at $35.15 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $226,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at $638,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $64,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,726 shares of company stock worth $24,563,873 over the last 90 days.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

