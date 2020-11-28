10,000 Shares in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERESU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,024,000.

East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

In other news, Director William A. Fustos acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $129,724 in the last ninety days.

East Resources Acquisition Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

