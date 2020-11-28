$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.12. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.58 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after buying an additional 1,660,510 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,154,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

