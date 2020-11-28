$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBGS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 18,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $508,215.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $266,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 84,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

