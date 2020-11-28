$0.16 EPS Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGL shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.