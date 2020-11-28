$0.02 EPS Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

