Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $247,779.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $247,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

