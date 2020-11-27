Zel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Zel has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00403320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 117,427,875 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

