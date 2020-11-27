Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Buy

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is benefiting from robust demand for its solid state drive (SSD) controllers. Growing adoption of embedded memory controllers amid uptick in smartphone sales, is a positive. Increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave, hold promise. Further, new design wins for PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers, from NAND makers, bode well. Also, the company has provided upbeat view for Q4. Fourth-quarter revenues are likely to reflect gains from recovery in sales of eMMC and UFS controllers and continued momentum in SSD controller sales. However, coronavirus crisis-led production delays and supply chain constraints are anticipated to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market are likely to impede growth. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIMO. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,592.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 52,374 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,653 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,603 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

