Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) to “Hold”

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

