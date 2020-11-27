Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Buy

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of MFNC opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Mackinac Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 99,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mackinac Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mackinac Financial (MFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.