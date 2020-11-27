Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar ended the third quarter of 2020 on an impressive note, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, courtesy of the coronavirus outbreak, the company has been witnessing significant logistic costs, mostly shipping expenses. This might weigh on its earnings performance in the coming days. Moreover, some projects are expected to move into the next year, which will hurt its operational results for 2020. Its shares underperformed the industry in the past year. Drastic solar subsidy cut decided by the Chinese government may also hurt the stock’s prospects. Escalated trade dispute between China and the United States in the recent past may also impact this stock’s international operations. Yet, it has one of the world’s largest utility-scale solar project development platforms”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $44.86.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

