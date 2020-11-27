Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in New Gold by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

