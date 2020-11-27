Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Sell

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LX. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

LX opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

