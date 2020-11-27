Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Sell

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after buying an additional 314,798 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,030,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $37,840,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,244,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $23,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

