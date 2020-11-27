Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

UCTT opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

