Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.09. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $150,939.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,270.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,780.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

