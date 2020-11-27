YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) and Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Critical Comparison

YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) and Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for YBCC and Lawson Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YBCC 0 0 0 0 N/A Lawson Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lawson Products has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Lawson Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lawson Products is more favorable than YBCC.

Risk and Volatility

YBCC has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lawson Products has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YBCC and Lawson Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YBCC $2.25 million 0.10 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Lawson Products $370.79 million 1.22 $7.22 million $0.91 54.95

Lawson Products has higher revenue and earnings than YBCC.

Profitability

This table compares YBCC and Lawson Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YBCC N/A N/A N/A Lawson Products 3.47% 7.18% 3.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Lawson Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of YBCC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lawson Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lawson Products beats YBCC on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

YBCC Company Profile

YBCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the acquisition of or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in the bio-science manufacture and research business. The company is based in Walnut, California.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It serves customers operating in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries. The company sells its products through sales representatives, as well as directly from its Website or through fax or phone. Lawson Products, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

