Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has $80.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on YNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
