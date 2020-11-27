Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has $80.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on YNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Yandex by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

