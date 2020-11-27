Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $46,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $79,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

