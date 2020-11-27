Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xperi.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Xperi news, insider Samir Armaly acquired 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,514.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,448.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $174,203 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Xperi by 124.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xperi (XPER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.