XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,417,200.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XPEL opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

