XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Shares Gap Up to $4,380.00

Shares of XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4,380.00, but opened at $4,700.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L) shares last traded at $4,410.00, with a volume of 2,791 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on XP Power Limited (XPP.L) from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,295.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,970.63. The firm has a market cap of $887.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

