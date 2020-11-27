XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. XOMA has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $359.98 million, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $168,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,430 shares in the company, valued at $442,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 150,148 shares of company stock worth $2,771,186 and have sold 50,000 shares worth $1,517,597. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in XOMA by 45.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.