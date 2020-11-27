XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Sells $168,766.25 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $168,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.98 million, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in XOMA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 1,252,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth $988,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

