XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Sells $168,766.25 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $168,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $359.98 million, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.
Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.