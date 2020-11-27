Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $251.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $214.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.