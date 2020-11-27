Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the technology company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WWD. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Woodward by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 56.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 9.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $980,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,800 shares of company stock worth $6,599,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

