Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WLTW. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.13.

WLTW opened at $209.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

