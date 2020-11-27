Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.22. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $4.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $11.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock opened at $209.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.47. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

