Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99,752 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.82% of Williams-Sonoma worth $58,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $112.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.