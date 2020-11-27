William Blair Initiates Coverage on Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

