WeTrust (TRST) Trading Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $666,570.49 and $667.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00072708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00361891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.18 or 0.03071070 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

