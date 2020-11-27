West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

WST stock opened at $269.20 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

