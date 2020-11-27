WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of WCC opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $68.16.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz acquired 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $245,532 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

