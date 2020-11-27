Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Cut to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.12.

WERN opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

