Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,522,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,650 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,339,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,484,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

