Wells Fargo & Company Increases CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $915.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $868.31.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $880.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $784.09. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

