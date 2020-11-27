Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Nutanix stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. Analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $311,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,303.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

