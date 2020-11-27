Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $120.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of A opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 933,535 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 550,105 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,898,000 after buying an additional 526,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after buying an additional 341,665 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

