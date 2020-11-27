Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of WB stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth $2,958,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Weibo by 39.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

