Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.17.
Shares of WB stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth $2,958,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Weibo by 39.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
