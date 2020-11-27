Wedbush Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

