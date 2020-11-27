Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.31.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

