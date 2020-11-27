Warner Music Group Corp.’s (NYSE:WMG) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 30th

Warner Music Group’s (NYSE:WMG) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 30th. Warner Music Group had issued 77,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 3rd. The total size of the offering was $1,925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE:WMG opened at $28.85 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,640,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,863,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,575,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,041,000.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

