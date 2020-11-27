Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €98.00 by Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.67 ($113.73).

ETR:WCH opened at €99.44 ($116.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.94. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -7.80.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

