vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $2.00 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

