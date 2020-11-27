VouchForMe (IPL) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $287,075.57 and $29,748.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00027719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00165301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00945045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00247953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00494939 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00174861 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

