VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of VHC stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54. VirnetX has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Get VirnetX alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in VirnetX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in VirnetX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in VirnetX by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VirnetX by 5,668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Read More: G-20

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.